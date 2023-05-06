B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PINE. Jonestrading increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,091. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

