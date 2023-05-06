B. Riley Trims Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Target Price to $25.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCKY. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,061 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 2,450.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

See Also

