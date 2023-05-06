B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $6.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in B2Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

