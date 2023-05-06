Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Holdings Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.69% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGMT opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86.

About Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

