Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

Shares of BPHLF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

