Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
Shares of BPHLF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
