Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 130,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 103,607 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

Barings Participation Investors Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

