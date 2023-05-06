BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.56 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 431.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

