BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRBR opened at $36.56 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

