Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,189 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.58 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

