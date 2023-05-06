Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $51,994,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,691.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,526.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,478.59. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.