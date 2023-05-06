Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 177.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.3 %

OMC opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

