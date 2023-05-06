Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 426,866 shares worth $34,245,329. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

NYSE SCHW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

