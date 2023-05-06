Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 992 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.04 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $164.33.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

