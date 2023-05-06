Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLGN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 403,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.4 %

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

(Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

