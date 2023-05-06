Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

