Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $5,060,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 149,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.