Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $238.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

About Vail Resorts



Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

