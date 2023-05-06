Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.