Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.46 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.