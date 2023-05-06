Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 154,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Fluor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.