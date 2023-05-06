Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $440,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $136.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

