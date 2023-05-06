Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

