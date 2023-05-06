Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 725.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,005 shares of company stock worth $51,578,619 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.12 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.36 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.99. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

