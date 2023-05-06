Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

PDEC stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

