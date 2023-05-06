Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Sempra Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.