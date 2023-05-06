Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $55.23 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

