Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 171,368 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

WINN stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.