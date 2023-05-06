Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

