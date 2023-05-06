Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 91,162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $451.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

