Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 790,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $145.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

