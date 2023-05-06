Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.