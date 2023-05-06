Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 346 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

