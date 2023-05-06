Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,522 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.