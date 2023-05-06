Berenberg Bank Cuts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 780

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 780 ($9.75) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 445.50 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £422.47 million, a PE ratio of 262.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 467.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 452.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.25).

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2,588.24%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Recommended Stories

