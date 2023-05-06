Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $58.14. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 153,073 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

