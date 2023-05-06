Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $83.13 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

