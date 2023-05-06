Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,008 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after acquiring an additional 762,583 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after acquiring an additional 606,802 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 651,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,995,000 after acquiring an additional 502,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 651,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,024,000 after acquiring an additional 487,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

