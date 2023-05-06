Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Biogen by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $318.06 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $319.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

