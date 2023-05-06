Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

See Also

