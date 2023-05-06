Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Blackstone Loan Financing shares last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 46,700 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.70.

Blackstone Loan Financing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11,428.57%.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

