Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,568 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.3 %

HBAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

