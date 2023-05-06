Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,534 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,258 shares of company stock worth $445,604. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

