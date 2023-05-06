Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,824,000 after buying an additional 158,079 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $386.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

