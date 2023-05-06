Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,238 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 627.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

