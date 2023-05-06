Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,384 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $56.39 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

