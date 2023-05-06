Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,494 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

