Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $662,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 662,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

