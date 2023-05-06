Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $666,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.