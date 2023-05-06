Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $670,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DFS opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

