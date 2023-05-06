Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $700,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,083 shares of company stock worth $12,955,847. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.